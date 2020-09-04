Respect others' health
Editor, Daily Union: No doubt most everyone noticed the political stunt performed by Republicans Fitzgerald, Nass and Horlacher as they stood maskless for a photo that appeared in the Daily Union recently. It was strictly a partisan statement, to be sure, since all the responsible adults in the photo were wearing masks.
To date, 1,146 Wisconsintes have died fro COVID-19, which means nearly seven people per day are dying. That equates to a single person dying almost every four hours since the coronavirus claimed its first victim over six months ago.
Yet, according to state Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, "I think things are going well right now; people are complying if they want to."
That's the problem. Virus rates have spiked since July, fueled largely by people in the 20s who are less likely to wear masks and practice social distancing, and more likely to gather in large groups.
Republican state Rep. Cody Horlacher claims, "There is no empirical evidence that cloth masks, which are what the majority of people are wearing, are actually having a positive impact."
Obviously, Cody is not a medical expert. Hopefully, Cody doesn't follow the suggestion from another "medical expert" by ingesting bleach or some other disinfectant.
So even as the spread of coronavirus continues to expand and the death rate continues to climb, state Sen. Steve Nass contends, "Governor Evers' actions today are nothing more than a political stunt to create a partisan fight with the Legislature. This is not improving health."
While Nass is an expert on "political stunts," the Stay-at-Home order and mask mandate are all about improving public health and, more importantly, saving lives. Perhaps Nass is getting his information from Dr. Stella Immanuel, one of the few "doctors" downplaying the dangers of the coronavirus; but then, she also claims doctors make medicine using DNA from aliens.
Nass considers the mandate to wear masks "illegal and unnecessary." What's next? Will the GOP now stop mandating that employees wash their hands after using the bathroom?
Politics aside, the coronavirus is a serious threat to our health. The GOP response has been to downplay the risk while attacking health experts and governors who take this pandemic seriously. They have scorned mask wearing and turned it into a confrontational political statement based on their ideology, not science or fact.
People who choose to wear a mask do so as an act of personal responsibility; it serves as a safeguard and courtesy to themselves and to individuals sharing their space.
It's time we elect intelligent, responsible individuals who are willing to respect the health and welfare of their constituents, no matter their personal beliefs. — Stephen Jacobson, Fort Atkinson.
