For the first time in way too long, residents of the Town and Village of Palmyra have a choice of candidates for Jefferson County Board supervisor.
This year, the right choice most definitely is Leslie Ott. Leslie is a smart retired teacher, a hard worker who, far from routinely skipping County Board meetings, already is attending them to better inform herself about the many issues facing the county.
She’s also been talking with and listening to district residents about their concerns, like getting better internet service and preserving the area’s natural resources. Both are county efforts that she supports.
Her opponent, after 16 years on the board, only can manage to take credit for a county budget windfall brought about by federal pandemic funding. And interjecting partisan politics into the race for a non-partisan County Board seat is wrong and irrelevant.
Do leaders of either political party care whether Jefferson County, Wisconsin completes a beautiful new bike trail, a project the current District 22 supervisor opposes? Not a chance. But people in the Palmyra area do care about recreational opportunities, as well as right-minded zoning decisions, sound land-use planning and using tax dollars wisely.
So does Leslie Ott. We urge residents of District 22 to vote for Leslie Ott to truly represent their interests on the Jefferson County Board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.