First of all, a big thank you to all who donated to the Post 164 of the American Legion in Jefferson's Veteran Tree lights this year. We had another successful year, and this is to let you know the names have been put on our website and also on our Facebook page. The addresses are: americanlegionpost164.weebly.com/ and Facebook is American Legion Post 164 Jefferson, WI.
I don"t know about Facebook, but I do know you can download the one on our website. We had a very long list again this year and I am sure that all that see their name here will feel very honored. Our Post is very humbled that we can do this for our veterans and active duty persons. Again, thank you for remembering all of these people. And a Big Thank You to Kwik Trip and Walmart in Jefferson for letting us sit by the places of business to do this.
If you purchased a light and do not see the name of the person you honored, please call me at (920) 988-2063 and we will get it entered.
Also we have started a raffle this year of Packer game tickets. Our Post has the Packer season Gold Package and we will raffle off the tickets plus many cash prizes as well. The first three prizes will be four game days tickets, prizes four through nine will be $400; prizes 10 through 15 will be $250; prizes 16 through 20 will be $100.
Tickets will be $50 per ticket and if you buy four tickets for $200 you will get an extra ticket. So for your $200 you get five tickets. The drawing will be on June 18 at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson VFW, 1420 S. Rockwell St. in Jefferson. That is just east of Kwik Trip in Jefferson.
You do not have to be present to win. Also if you are not aware you have to have a smart phone to receive the Packer tickets as they now are electronic tickets. Many of the Jefferson Legion members will be selling the tickets and there will be some at the Bambi Club II (Legion Bar) also.
Any questions call Robby at (920) 988-2063 or Larry at (920) 723-6406.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.