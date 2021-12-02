Honor our veterans with Veteran Tree Lights
It is that time of year again that Reinhardt-Windl American Legion Post 164 of Jefferson is having its Veteran Tree Lights campaign to honor any and all veterans.
Post members already are out at Walmart and Kwik Trip in Jefferson collecting for the lights to honor our veterans. Any and all donations are accepted but to have the veteran's name in print it will cost $5 per person.
This is such a big honor for all veterans. When they see their name on this list, it really is a feeling of pride that someone would do this for them. Persons also can send in their donation and name or names of all veterans they would like to honor by mailing it to: Jefferson American Legion Post 164, 321 N. Main St., Jefferson, WI 53549. Make the check payable to Jefferson American Legion Post 164.
This year we will not be printing this in the newspaper. Instead, we will be putting this on our Legion Post website and also our Post Facebook page. The address for our website is https://americanlegionpost164.weebly.com/ and our Facebook address is American Legion Post 164, Jefferson, WI.
Many of our donors are from out of the area and did not have access to the local newspaper. This way everyone who wants to see it will have access to it. We hope to have this done by mid- to late January. Donations will be accepted until Jan. 1, 2022.
Our members will be out at stores until Christmas Eve. This is the major fundraiser for our Post. It serves two purposes: One is it helps keep our Post going; and the biggest reason is to honor any and all of our veterans. So, please give this some thought and honor that special veteran in your life with his or her name on this list. I can guarantee you they will greatly appreciate you doing this for them.
Also, think about our people in the military and give them a little extra prayer from time to time. This is the first time in many years that we do not have military personnel in a war zone but many still are stationed close to hot spots around the world. Even so, those stationed overseas and around the United States cannot be home with their families during the holidays.
I will never forget the first Christmas I was away from home over Christmas. I was fresh out of high school. I was stationed in Florida but it might just as well have been on the other side of the world. It was a very lonely Christmas for me. At least I was not in a war zone.
What I would like to see this year is we have over 1,000 names we can print. Last year we had just under 900 names. It only takes a minute to write down that name and, believe me, that person will be ever so grateful.
Robby Robinson,
Commander
American Legion Post 164
