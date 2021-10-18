Rogers letter Oct 18, 2021 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thanks for the great girls' tennis team coverageI would like to thank sports editor, Nate Gilbert, for the great coverage of our girls' tennis team this season.Tennis is not a high profile sport so it was especiallynice that the girls received the recognition they so richly deserve. Not only does Natecover sports for the Daily Union but also for the Watertown Daily Times. We all appreciated his efforts.Sincerely,Steve Rogers,Girls Tennis coachJefferson High School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Health department advises Jefferson schools to take COVID precautions Castle home moves closer to being small event facility Football: Logan Kees hauls in 44-yard game-winning touchdown as Fort Atkinson tops Monona Grove 7-6, wins share first conference title since 2003 No joke: This cheese curd burger is real only on Friday Lisa J. Jacobson Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
