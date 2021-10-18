Thanks for the great girls' tennis team coverage

I would like to thank sports editor, Nate Gilbert, for the great coverage of our girls' tennis team this season.

Tennis is not a high profile sport so it was especially

nice that the girls received the recognition they so richly deserve. Not only does Nate

cover sports for the Daily Union but also for the Watertown Daily Times. We all appreciated his efforts.

Sincerely,

Steve Rogers,

Girls Tennis coach

Jefferson High School

