Deeply concerned about our democracy
The people of Wisconsin deserve better than the WIsconsin GOP is giving them! It’s clear that the Republican Party is not interested in democracy, nor the interests of their constituents. They have proven time and time again that their only objective is to stay in power and are willing to do this regardless of the price Wisconsinites will pay for their corruption.
This includes turning away federal funding for expansion of Medicaid/Medicare programs which results in our healthcare premiums staying higher than they have to be. It also entails undermining the Governor and our state health officials during a deadly pandemic costing thousands of Wisconsinites their lives.
They also have manipulated political district boundaries through gerrymandering and continue to ignore court-ordered mandates to change these manipulated borders. This clearly gives their party an unfair advantage to stay in control of our state legislature despite election results that heavily favor Democrats in the past several elections. They also have been caught spreading disinformation and outright lies to clutch on to their manipulated majority. These just are a few examples of GOP corruption in Wisconsin.
This needs to change! We need better representation in Wisconsin … and one of the answers is Melissa Winker who is running against Republican Representative John Jagler for State Senate. Her opponent is a part of the do-nothing WI GOP who has done nothing for the past 10 months but undermines the efforts of state health officials during a pandemic.
Jagler also has been caught lying about endorsements by a major newspaper in his campaign fliers. Melissa will bring honesty and transparency to the Senate unlike her opponent who has misrepresented the truth about endorsements from a major newspaper in Wisconsin. She will serve her constituents, not just her party and its big money donors who do not care about the people of Wisconsin.
The success of Democrats in the last two elections has the GOP in a state of panic because they know their policies and platform do not serve most people in our country. They are trying to stifle the movement that will be better for ALL Americans. They have over 250 pieces of legislation across the country in an effort to suppress voter participation … because they know when voters turn out, they lose. Our Wisconsin GOP is a part of this anti-democratic corruption and we need to address this immediately. By electing people like Melissa Winker we will bring back honesty and integrity to our state government, while creating a better future for our children.
Deeply concerned about our democracy,
Todd Rohrer,
Watertown
