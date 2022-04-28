You have answered the call to serve your country, and although many of us learned not to volunteer the hard way, I am asking you to do just that.
Palmyra's American Legion Post 304, like most Legion Posts, needs more members to continue its mission of service to our veterans and our community.
Nationally, the American Legion is one of the best organizations to lobby the government for veterans' rights and benefits.
Locally, we work to help our community in many ways including scholarships, sponsoring blood drives, use of our Legion hall for senior meals on wheels food prep, a site for many fundraisers, and a source for certain home medical equipment. We also do some educational events for kids in the school district and are honored to bear the colors for our Memorial Day and Christmas parades.
One of our most important and most rewarding duties is providing the Honor Guard when a veteran passes away. Remembering our comrade's service to our country with a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps is a small but appropriate tribute for the sacrifice made. Not every vet served in combat zones, but they all left home and family to perform a service that our country needs. "All gave some, some gave all!"
We are proud to do this act of respect for veterans throughout the area, not just for the members of Post 304. Sadly, in the past year we were privileged to honor four of our own members. They will be greatly missed, along with their contributions to our Post and our community.
And so I am appealing to all veterans in the area to once again answer a call to service in Palmyra. Not a two-, four- or six-year hitch; maybe an hour a month to help a good group of vets continue to serve God and country in Palmyra. To inquire or join, contact Dale Mitchell, Adjutant, at (262) 495-2638 or (262) 949-3150.
Finally, a big thank you to all of you who support our mission by enjoying our pancake breakfast served on the last Sunday of the month.
And thanks to the non-vets who help us old vets! Your help is greatly appreciated.
