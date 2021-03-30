Research and hold candidates accountable
I’m sure Rep. John Jagler of Watertown is a busy man. He is someone who has claimed that words matter. I totally agree — well, with the fact that words matter, that is. I also believe that word placement matters.
Rep. Jagler has had ample time to correct a false implication that the Wisconsin State Journal had endorsed him. If the truth be told, the State Journal editorial board hasn’t made an endorsement in the 13th Senate District race.
To be fair, Rep. Jagler’s campaign did not put out the mailer with the misleading information. The Republican Party of Wisconsin did, in support of him. Rep. Jagler has been made aware of this, yet hasn’t corrected the public record.
When does withholding the truth become a lie?
Who you vote for and why you vote for them is up to you. I merely ask that you do research and hold any candidate accountable.
Thank you.
Jean Sage
Oregon, Wis.
