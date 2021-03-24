Where is the smoke?
I am unsure about Ms. Block’s point in her letter to the editor of March 22, 2021. I know she supports the candidates running against incumbent officers, but she provided no facts about how Town of Sumner taxes are “going up in smoke.” It seems to me the present clerk should be lauded for her dedication to town matters, not criticized.
As a chief election inspector, I am in the town hall and see the operations. The clerk has 14 years of experience, and uses it to full advantage on behalf of Sumner residents. And town size does not matter. Elections, reporting, licensing, and every other state and county requirement must be met by every town.
I know for instance at elections, the preparation for an election is immense, whether for 100 voters or 400. And this last year, the election protocols have increased dramatically. I am sure the same is true for town operations.
I have also been informed that the clerk is fully qualified to run for re-election under state statutes. Ms. Block and others have questioned this and it is unfair that they make this accusation without facts.
I hope Sumner voters look to the clerk’s reputable work and history when they prepare to cast their vote in the upcoming election.
Dorothy Sanders,
Town of Sumner
