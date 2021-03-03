On April 6, the citizens of the Town of Sumner will have an important election. Three incumbent positions are being challenged; that is three of five positions.
The challengers to the incumbents are individuals without local governmental or town leadership experience.
I have known most of the current board members for some time. They are good, decent people who are truly working for the betterment and safety of our town.
For several years, Clerk Glendan Rewoldt has had to be the voice of the board as the Chairman was not local (due to work). She was in constant communication with him, but she was the one who had to give the good and bad news for requests. She was the one who was visible on the roads, checking permits and ensuring maintenance of town right-of-ways; and so, many people might think she is “too tough.” In reality she was the messenger for the Chairman and the voting members of the Town Board.
Ms. Rewoldt has given a lot of time to the Town of Sumner. She has gone above and beyond in making sure that all state and county laws and statutes are followed; especially as they are ever-changing. She has had to continually update her knowledge with the changing regulations. This is not an easy position and a great deal of knowledge is necessary. This is not a position that you can just walk into, without prior town and governmental experience.
Supervisor JoAnn Armstrong is new to the board and is dedicated to the betterment of the town. She is a business person who wants to see the town succeed. Ms. Armstrong is presently a Chief Elections Inspector and Parks Committee member. I believe that she will make an excellent Board Supervisor, and will offer opinions and make decisions that will serve the town well.
Supervisor Randall Burdick, is a longtime resident and has been on the board for many years. He, too, has a business in town and so is committed to the welfare of Sumner. He has also been chairman of the Parks Committee and shares his knowledge of the town and agriculture with the Committee and Board.
The three challengers are connected to Valia Excavating and Septic Services either by blood, marriage, employment or close friendship. It appears that their interest in town business intensified only after they were granted permission (that was contested by many) to put in a holding tank for storage of raw untreated human sewage and treated sewage. I fear that upstanding, equitable and, unbiased opinions and ideas will not thrive under their control.
Do we want someone with experience and knowledge and the desire to see the town succeed? Or people who for some reason think getting elected will be payback.
I hope you will consider voting for Glendan Rewoldt, Clerk; JoAnn Armstrong, Supervisor II; and Randall Burdick, Supervisor I. Let’s keep the Town of Sumner Board a diverse group and not a family affair.
Dorothy Sanders,
Edgerton
