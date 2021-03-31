“Trump Conservative”? Don’t be fooled!
On April 6th, you’re going to see some creative fiction on your ballot — someone named Spencer Zimmerman running for State Senate on the “Trump Conservative” party.
I’ll save you the time of googling who Spencer Zimmerman is: The first result you get is a list of the 14 elections he’s run unsuccessfully in, for 14 different offices, on behalf of three different political parties.
Last year, Zimmerman twice ran as a Democrat, in the 7th Congressional District and the 44th Assembly District. He withdrew or was disqualified both times.
Spencer Zimmerman picked “Trump Republican” for his party (this time), but I promise I’ve never seen him at any Trump rally or campaign events, and there’s no record of him ever contributing a dollar to Trump.
Instead, this professional, perennial candidate who lives in Janesville has found his seventh different state legislative seat to run for.
Don’t be fooled, and don't give him the attention or validation he's desperate for. If Spencer Zimmerman is a serious candidate on the “Trump Conservative” ticket, then I’m the Easter Bunny.
On April 6th, don’t waste your vote on either one of us.
Richard F. Sauter,
Jefferson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.