It’s time to rid this country of most of the Democrats
The question is where to start. It’s probably the fact that the Democrats run just about all the media in this country. So, if you believe everything you read or see, you are really in trouble.
The last couple of years have been bad, and they continue to get worse by the day. First the Black Lives Matter came into being. With that there was hundreds of millions of dollars’ damage done because of them and no payback or any repercussions. Now today with all the murders, shootings, robberies and damage, they are doing their best to prove that Black Lives DON’T Matter.
For a little over a year now, our President and his elite group (Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer) have done everything to ruin this country as we know it. It’s time for the Democrats to give up on Donald Trump. He is not President anymore. You have plenty to do to try to straighten out your own party.
Biden opened up our southern borders and we know how that has worked out. He has closed off pipelines for gas and oil, putting thousands of people out of work and bringing the price at the pump way too high. Biden is all for pushing electric cars, electric trucks and everything else electric, and he wants to do it now. But this country is years behind those possibilities.
The biggest screw-up has been this pandemic. It’s been do this or do that, depending on who tells him what to do. Now things are slowing down because they are looking for votes.
Now he is doing his damnedest to get along with China and almost threatening Russia. Now Biden says he is going to bring down prices and those are the same ones he made so much higher.
Not all Democrats are bad, everyone knows that. But still it’s time to rid this country of most of them. Even in our state, start with the Governor who did a rotten job of running the school system in Wisconsin, and now he’s turning our state into junk. If you don’t believe we need a radical change of politics in this country, there is the Sahara Desert that you can go to and bury your head in the sand.
