Who is nuts?
The answer to who is nuts for now is definitely the four U.S. Democrats who brought up pay for college athletes. If you plan on paying them for playing a sport, there had better be things to balance out the pay. I would suggest making
them pay all the cost of their education which would include university charges, books, living space, food and all things educational. The universities get tax dollars from the public and I sure don't want mine to go there.
Thank you.
William R. Sayre,
Jefferson
