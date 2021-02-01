Support our pollinators
I know it's a brisk 12-degree day outside, so let's think about Spring. Since it's only two months away, I've been researching what I can do in our yard to support pollinators who are necessary for our food and survival as humans.
The reason I am concerned is that there is scientific evidence of widespread decline of the bee and other pollinator populations due to habitat loss and pesticides. A 2018 USDA study published in "Biological Conservation" showed yards and other green spaces mowed every two to three weeks had twice as much evidence of pollinators.
The study recommended embracing the "lazy lawnmower" approach, definitely something I can get behind. Another super idea the article suggested is embedding random green spaces in towns and cities offering more food sources for our little threatened friends.
Margaret Schroeder,
Fort Atkinson
