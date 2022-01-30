Vote for Rogers and LaMuro for Fort Atkinson school board
On Feb. 15th, the School District of Fort Atkinson will conduct a primary election for two seats on Fort Atkinson school board, and it seldom has been more critical that you get out and vote. The health, welfare, and even the lives of our students, faculty and staff are literally on the line.
It is encouraging that six candidates have come forward willing to serve, but, in my opinion, there are two that absolutely stand out, given the current difficulties faced by our district, and frankly all districts in this country.
I have worked as member of both the Fort Atkinson City Council and the Fort Atkinson school board, with Attorney Christopher Rogers, and in fact known him almost my entire life. I was very pleased to hear that he has offered to serve on the board. He is a very fine man, and having his legal expertise on that board during these times is critical.
I also serve on the Jefferson County Board of Health with Samantha LaMuro. She is a highly intelligent, very capable lady, whose professional skills are a fantastic fit for the board during these trying times.
Samantha has a bachelor's degree in clinical laboratory sciences. She also has additional training for infection prevention, and she is licensed as a radiological technologist. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see what a great fit that is for the school board at this time.
Please, even if you never have voted in a school board primary before, go to the polls on Feb. 15th (and in April) and vote for Christopher Rogers and Samantha LaMuro.
