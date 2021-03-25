Vote for Fort council candidates
Voters in Fort Atkinson on April 6th will be voting for three members of the Fort Atkinson City Council. In my opinion, Mason Becker and Chris Sherer deserve re-election, but incumbent Paul Kotz is getting off the council this year, which is unfortunate. I served on the council with Paul, and have a great deal of respect for him. I am also currently serving on the Police and Fire Commission with Megan Hartwick, and believe she is very intelligent and will do a good job for the people of Fort Atkinson.
I urge the voters of Fort Atkinson to return Chris Sherer and Mason Becker, and to elect Megan Hartwick to the open seat. She would be a very good addition to the City Council.
Dick Schultz,
Fort Atkinson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.