Vote for Fort council candidates

Voters in Fort Atkinson on April 6th will be voting for three members of the Fort Atkinson City Council. In my opinion, Mason Becker and Chris Sherer deserve re-election, but incumbent Paul Kotz is getting off the council this year, which is unfortunate. I served on the council with Paul, and have a great deal of respect for him. I am also currently serving on the Police and Fire Commission with Megan Hartwick, and believe she is very intelligent and will do a good job for the people of Fort Atkinson.

I urge the voters of Fort Atkinson to return Chris Sherer and Mason Becker, and to elect Megan Hartwick to the open seat. She would be a very good addition to the City Council.

Dick Schultz,

Fort Atkinson

