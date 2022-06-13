On behalf of the Senior Class of 2022 and the Senior Breakfast Committee, we would like to thank the many local businesses and parents that contributed so generously to make the 2022 Senior Breakfast a success. We were able to give each of the 131 students that were in attendance a gift!
To those parents/guardians that donated time, money or prizes — thank you for helping to make the event enjoyable for all.
To the following businesses and organizations that were able to contribute prizes, money and/or services, your generosity is greatly appreciated: Abendroth Water, American Family Insurance, Anytime Fitness, Artisan Tile, Badger Bank, BKS Dental, Beauty and the Bean, Bos Design Builders, Capputan, Crimson Salon & Spa, Dunkin Donuts, Eby Family Dental, Epic Real Estate Group, Family Restaurant, FCCU, Fort Ace Hardware, Fort Car Wash, Fort Park and Rec, Fort Youth Baseball, Foust Foundations, Frostie Freeze, Gel Nails, Hair It Is, Humphrey Floral & Gift, Jimmy John’s, Jones Dairy Farm, Kees Chiropractic, Kiwanis Club of Fort Atkinson, Koshkonong Mounds Country Club, Krueger Jeweler, Kwik Trip, Paddy Coughlin’s, Papa Murphy’s, Pizza Hut, PremierBank, Remedy Staffing, Restoring Balance Counseling, Rock River Dental, Rock River Lanes, Rock River Stix, Salamone's, Serenity Nail Salon, Soup’s On, Star Nails, Studio 8, Tavern on Rock, TenPin Motors, TJK Wolf Productions, Tuttle’s Hallmark and Young Elefant.
To our emcees, Mr. Swantz and Mr. Daniels, for getting up early and being a great presence behind the microphone; Christina Oswald and the nutrition department for providing the delicious food; and Dan Lenz and his crew for the set up. Finally, Mrs. Knutson in the office, we couldn’t have done it without you! THANK YOU!
Good Luck to you, Class of 2022!
Sincerely,
Andrea Haffelder, Jennifer Bos, Susan Chapman and Rachelle Zorn
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.