Setting dangerous example
Editor, Daily Union: Health experts, from Drs. Fauci and Birx to our family doctors, all strongly recommend the wearing of masks and social distancing as a means of controlling COVID-19. Walmart, Menards, grocery stores and our governor all mandate masks and social distancing for our protection.
Still, on page A3 of the August 11th edition of the Union, 10 people are shown standing together for a press photo. Seven are wearing masks. The three on the right, Sen. Fitzgerald, Sen. Nass and Rep Horlacher, are not. Our legislative leaders, our representatives, are shown setting the example to disregard medical expertise and to act recklessly during this pandemic.
To date, 5,322,595 Americans have gotten sick from the virus, many recovering with lasting severe respiratory, cardiovascular or neurological disabilities. Sen. Fitzgerald apparently cannot care less.
Over 168,000 Americans have died from the virus. Sen. Nass doesn’t see a problem with that.
Over 97,000 children got sick from the virus during the last two weeks of July. Schools that had recently opened had to quickly close again because of infections. Rep. Horlacher hasn’t noticed.
The virus is not a hoax; it’s not under control; it’s not going to magically disappear. There is no constitutional freedom nor is it patriotic to make your neighbor sick. Don’t follow the example of these three, who have abdicated their responsibility to care about us and set a good example.
I ask you: if they can’t show a concern for our health and well-being, why should we vote for them in November? — Robert White, Jefferson.
