Shout out for Chris
Editor, Daily Union: I just want to send my shout out to Chris Spangler, who has served the Fort Atkinson community at the Daily Union for more than 42 years, many of those as editor. I was lucky to work with her for 25 of those years.
When I first met Chris, she was a young cub reporter, and already then, she was gung-ho about covering the area. She was destined for a career in local journalism.
Chris epitomized the investment a local newspaper has to a community, always trying to cover the local issues and community happenings, giving their due annually to the high school graduates, honoring those who made a difference in the community and making sure many community members received a proper send-off with an editorial when they died. She ensured that the surrounding communities’ celebrations and issues were covered, even when there were scheduling conflicts.
I watched her turn young reporters into credible journalists. I watched her deal with the public, sometimes when they were unhappy with situations. I watched her dig into both sides of community issues. I watched her deal with events that rocked the community.
It has been a privilege to observe her dedication to the “local” in local newspaper.
All I can say, is thank you, Chris, for years of service making the Fort Atkinson area a place people are proud to call home. — Melissa Wagner, Sister Bay, formerly of Fort Atkinson.
