The rampant wildfires, the hurricanes, the flooding of cities, highways and basements ... the list goes on and on, and the images fill our screens. The reality of climate change has been known for decades and so many of our politicians have been keeping their heads in the sand, hoping the reality doesn't hit home on their watch, let future generations deal with the havoc we have unleashed.
Well the havoc has gotten bad enough the deniers slowly are switching their story to it's real, but let's just build the dikes higher rather than stop the pollution causing the problem.
Ever since "Silent Spring" and the realization that we can have deadly effects on the environment, Democrats and Republicans have worked together to fix the problems. The late 1900s and early 2000s have seen bipartisan cooperation on clean water, clean air, hazardous waste, acid rain and ozone. I worked as an environmental engineer throughout much of this period and have seen cooperation and successes.
We can do it again. It wasn't the politicians leading the way, it was ordinary patriotic Americans demanding that we stop polluting our lands, air and water. Please write and call your Democratic and Republican representatives to ask for significant action to slow climate change.
Please call, email or write the president and your representatives and let them know we can't wait any longer. You can use this link; it takes only 2 minutes to help save the planet. https://citizensclimatelobby.org/white-house/. We can do this!
