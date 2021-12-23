I would like to publicly thank the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation Board of Directors for selecting me as a 2021 “Making Fort Special” honoree this year.
While I tend to look at my four decades in local journalism as “just doing my job,” it is extremely gratifying to know my efforts have been so greatly appreciated.
What is really special, however, is the community foundation itself. Founded in 1973 with an anonymous $25,000 gift, it has grown to have assets of more than $27 million. During its 2020-21 fiscal year alone, the foundation disbursed $964,971 in support of projects and scholarships.
Think about it: Almost a million dollars in one year toward the betterment of Fort Atkinson. That included hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships to Fort Atkinson High School graduates for continuing education; COVID-19 relief to nonprofit organizations; grants for the city’s Wheels Park, Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, Rock River Community Clinic and Humane Society of Jefferson County projects; and so much more.
And recently, the foundation has offered a matching challenge grant to help the Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson take a big step toward providing temporary housing for families in need.
As 2021 winds to a close, I would like to encourage readers to consider making a tax-deductible donation to the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation. You can donate online at fortfoundation.org or by sending a check to: Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, 244 N. Main St., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
Few, if any, communities Fort Atkinson’s size are fortunate enough to have a community foundation like ours. If you have benefited from its generosity — and no doubt everyone reading this has — then return the favor during this season of giving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.