St. Paul's letter Feb 15, 2022

St. Paul's Lutheran thankful for generous food donations

On Saturday, Feb. 12, St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School held its second annual "Love Your Neighbor" food drive to benefit the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry.

Volunteers were on hand at the church between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. accepting donations from the community. This was a drive-in/drop-off event, which made it very convenient for food donors.

The donated food was delivered on Monday, Feb. 14, and the total amount of food filled three large food pantry carts. This is one cart greater than was donated last year.

St. Paul's also received monetary donations on Sunday via a free-will offering box, which also was donated to the food pantry.

St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School would like to thank the Fort Atkinson community for their generous donations which will help out the food pantry during one of their leaner months.

David Frohmader,
Chairman
St. Paul's Lutheran Church Board of Outreach
