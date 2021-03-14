End the mask mandate

The time for wearing masks is over. Especially in our schools. Back in July, medical opinions published in the journal, Pediatrics, concluded that “children infrequently transmit COVID-19 to each other or to adults.”

Even before that, in March, 2020, Dr. Fauci said, “There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask. When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet, but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is.”

But that was before bureaucrats and unions realized that they could use the virus to grab more power, money and control over your life. The CDC says you must wear a mask. Same folks who parroted the Chinese line that there had been no human transmissions of the virus within their country.

The CDC’s pronouncements are political not medical. Masks are a symbol of subservience. Masks give a false sense of security when good personal hygiene is all we need. Who walks up to someone and sneezes directly on them? We are adults. We know how to conduct ourselves in public.

Masks are the barometer of how easily it is to make you give up your personal freedom. The media has pounded the drum that if you don’t wear a mask you are reckless, selfish and a science-denier.

If masks are so effective, why do we need lockdowns? Did you wear a mask during the SARS epidemic? Do you wear a mask every year during flu season? Do you wear a mask and then grab a door handle?

It’s time for common sense to return. Ditch the masks. Return to enjoying the human expressions that tell each other that we are a country of rational, informed, caring, and above all, free-thinking individuals.

Debra Stein,

Waterloo

Load comments