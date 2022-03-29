The Silent Majority votes no April 5th
Wouldn’t compromise be in our best interest? I’d like to offer up what it would take to make me vote yes on the April 5th referendum to support UTV use on our Palmyra town roads. It may in fact be the case that Palmyra township is the last hold-out on such use, but considering the nature of our winding hilly terrain, our roads offer limited visibility.
Too many groups to list already share these roads, and we are none too enthusiastic about another mechanized vehicle that is large and too fast for the others, but too slow for a car to pass safely. Here’s a compromise: Reduce the speed limit on all town roads that aren’t already 35 mph. And who could argue that speed limit reduction isn’t forward thinking? What about ATVs which I presume now will be permissible and their larger renditions of course, the UTVs?
Why would Palmyra, which is conservative in nature, want more unregulated, high-emission vehicles permitted on our town roads? Preservation of our air and our state forest should be a priority for 2022. Here’s a compromise: Free UTV club membership for electric recreational vehicles.
But here’s another issue: the club only has limited supervision over its members. Who is set to track the behavior and the safety of the non-members? Our already overtaxed and over-qualified police/EMT/fire employees?
A very real concern already and oft-noted in private conversation: ATVs in the wrong lane over hills (as I might opt for on a horse) have created near-misses for traffic that swings too far out of its lane to avoid the ATV. Gross transgression of village rules like U-turns (me too) and failure to use visible hand-traffic signals beg the question: why not more complaints? They’re not on record. And they should be, because once the UTV use restriction is lifted, it will be darn difficult to turn back the clock. Here’s a compromise: Posted rules for these vehicles that are sensible and enforceable on all town roads and in consideration of our officers.
And that brings me to a final compromise: Palmyra is appealing for its country atmosphere but it seems simultaneously bent on noise production, maybe to punctuate the silence of an unfamiliar way of life. My view is that more noise is unwelcome noise, and UTVs represent a far less energy conservative and unsafe addition to that noise production than their counterparts: the motorcycles, which are aggressively loud at times but rare and safe on the flip side.
Here’s a compromise: Incentivize hushing the machines with exhaust silencers, insulation and periodic tune-ups that include replacing bushings, wheel bearings and belts when they slip. Or require these stipulations on behalf of relative peace.The Silent Majority votes no April 5th.
Suzanne Stimpert,
Palmyra
