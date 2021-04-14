Thanks for all the concern
I would like to thank everyone for the Valentines cards, birthday cards, get-well cards, flowers, phone calls and well-wishes.
On Jan. 27, I fell in my home and spent nearly 18 hours on the hardwood floor. After a short stay in the hospital, I am recuperating and on the “Road to Recovery.”
I would also like to give a special “Thank You” to Ryan Brothers EMTs for responding quickly and their special care before and during my transport to the hospital.
Another special “Thank You” to the hospital staff at Fort Memorial Hospital for the exceptional care in the EMR and during my stay.
Shirley Stork,
Fort Atkinson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.