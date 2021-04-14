Thanks for all the concern

I would like to thank everyone for the Valentines cards, birthday cards, get-well cards, flowers, phone calls and well-wishes.

On Jan. 27, I fell in my home and spent nearly 18 hours on the hardwood floor. After a short stay in the hospital, I am recuperating and on the “Road to Recovery.”

I would also like to give a special “Thank You” to Ryan Brothers EMTs for responding quickly and their special care before and during my transport to the hospital.

Another special “Thank You” to the hospital staff at Fort Memorial Hospital for the exceptional care in the EMR and during my stay.

Shirley Stork,

Fort Atkinson

Tags

Load comments