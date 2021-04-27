Thank you, 4-H volunteers
The Jefferson County Extension Office would like to publicly thank all of our adult volunteer leaders of the 4-H Program. Jefferson County has over 200 certified adult leaders that volunteer with the 4-H youth in Jefferson County!
Thank you for all you do! Especially this past year where we have asked you to “think out of the box” to continue to provide our members with a valuable 4-H experience during a pandemic. We could not and cannot provide the high level of education through 4-H without you — so — THANK YOU!
4-H is the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization. In Wisconsin, more than 150,000 young people in urban, suburban and rural settings are involved with 4-H and other University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension youth programs. Youth ages 5-19 can learn important life skills like leadership, teamwork, critical thinking and communication to help prepare them for successful futures.
To contact the Jefferson County Extension office, call (920) 674-7295 or email kara.loyd@wisc.edu.
Kim Buchholz,
Extension, Jefferson County Office
UW-Madison
Jefferson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.