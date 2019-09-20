Thanks for cruisin' in
Editor, Daily Union: We want to thank all the people who helped to make the 10th Annual Jefferson Cruise Nights community event a big success.
Our location at the VFW Park served us well again this year. A special thank you to the City of Jefferson for its attention to the parks facilities for each of our events.
We want to thank all the local businesses that donated items to be given away during the events as well as the many that contributed operating funds. Thank you to the news media sponsors that helped promote the event, as well as our many volunteers and the overflow parking lot donated by County-City Credit Union.
We also want to send a shout-out to the folks that provided our food and snack services that helped feed us and fuel our party.
Join us on our Jefferson Community Cruise Night Facebook page and be sure to like us. See you at our next year’s event; the 2020 dates are June 3rd, July 1st, Aug. 5th and Sept. 2nd starting at 5:30 p.m. — Raughn Ferrell, Jefferson Cruise Night.
