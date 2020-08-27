Their lives do matter
Editor, Daily Union: This letter responds to the recent letter to the editor that paints those people protesting for civil rights as violent criminals supported by left-wing extremists. To be clear, I doubt that anyone on either side of the political spectrum condones assaults on police officers or damage to property. Those acts are done after dark by a few who generally are acting as lawbreakers or to discredit the protests and generally occur after the majority of peaceful protesters have gone home.
However, the real purpose of the letter appears to have been to disparage the Black Lives Matter movement. It is no doubt wonderful to grow up on a farm, supported and loved by a multigenerational family. Such a person would be justifiably proud and respected as descendants of those for whom the town roads are named, who endured hardships to come to this. Country to work a virgin land and freely assembled to vote for their community leaders.
For most Blacks, their ancestors were slaves and their grandparents were discouraged or prohibited from getting an education, working a good job, or voting. If they spoke out or protested, they were beaten, jailed, or lynched for the crime of being “uppity” ... it is very hard to have self-respect and feel included in the community when that community treats you with disrespect and excludes you from the community.
As a lawyer in Chicago, I served the west side, predominately Black part of town. Students there attend underfunded schools, where they must pass through metal detectors and hallways patrolled by police. The great majority of the people who live on the west side are good, hardworking, honest people, but because of bank redlining, they have to live among violent gangbangers, protected by an indifferent police force whose only consistent contact with the neighborhood is with criminals.
These are the people protesting being treated as second-class citizens. Black Lives Matter means that Black lives should be included in all lives matter. If you look upon a row of houses on a block, all the houses matter, but the one that is on fire is the one that really matters, that needs attention. Too often, lives have not mattered because they don’t appear to be like us; but like all lives, their lives, should matter too..
Years ago, Jesus told a story about a Samaritan who helped an injured man on a roadside. The people in Jesus’ community did not respect Samaritans, who they believed to be uncouth infidels. I believe that Jesus meant that we should try to understand all of the people God created to share our world with us.
Perhaps, we should remember that Jesus was a dark-skinned Jew, who would look like a stranger in our community. — Robert White, Jefferson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.