Hope you had a lot of fun
This is an open letter to the person who pushed my empty trash can a block up the street. I hope you had a lot of fun.
You missed the best part. You could have watched me retrieve the trash bin. I am unable to walk on my right foot, so I had to drag it back using my wheelchair and one foot.
Please search your tiny little brain to see if you can find something you could be thankful for. Like perhaps two good feet to walk on.
Since you have so much time on your hands, maybe you could even think of something to do that would be kind.
Maybe you could take the garbage out to the curb for your mother, bring the garbage bin in from the curb for a neighbor. When the snow flies, maybe you could find someone that needs their walk shoveled. Or a person to go to the store for them.
There are many people in this community that need help. Why don’t you become part of the solution instead a part of the problem.
Sincerely,
Claire Thorpe
Jefferson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.