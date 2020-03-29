Thought for times
Editor, Daily Union: Here is a thought for the times, from Albert Camus’ 1947 novel, "The Plague":
“It doesn’t matter to me,” Rieux said, “how you phrase it. My point is that we should not act as if there were no likelihood that half the population would be wiped out; for then it would be.” — John H. Callan, Fort Atkinson.
