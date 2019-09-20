Trump supporters, come forth!
Editor, Daily Union: I want to commend the Trump supporter that sent a letter to the editor! There were 23,417 votes for Trump in Jefferson County in 2016. I know that some people still support him; I have recently engaged three of them in face-to-face conversations.
The opinion page of the Daily Union is a unique forum where we can exchange ideas. I think it’s important that we make use of this as a means to exchange our thoughts prior to the 2020 election!
I strongly disapprove of Mr. Trump as both a person and as the leader and representative of our country, and will certainly continue to express my opinions. I welcome thoughts from the “other side.”
I recently attended a talk given by Mike McCabe to the Unity Project here in Fort Atkinson. Interestingly, he said that Trump supporters often speak in generalities (for instance, “President Trump is more popular today than ever.”), while us “lefties” use facts (like citing his most recent approval rating, which polled at 38 percent, according to a Sept. 5 poll by ABC News/Washington Post, with a disapproval rating of 56 percent).
Another generality/fact comparison: DJT spoke of being the “greatest jobs president ever!” As reported by Rick Newman at finance.yahoo.com on Sept. 10, 2019, “Trump’s trade war with China has already reduced United States employment by 300,000 jobs.” And by the way, where are his neckties and Ivanka’s clothing line manufactured? (Hint: The answer is five letters, begins with “Ch” and ends with “na.”
The letter in support of Mr. Trump stated that the writer saw another Democrat “crying, complaining, stomping up and down, throwing another temper tantrum …” Honestly, that sounds more like President Trump’s behavior to me.
The letter continues: “You lefties won’t allow us to express our support for fear of losing jobs or being ridiculed from those who tell us they believe in freedom of speech. Yes, you sure do as long as we say what you want us to say and agree with everything you think and do.”
On the contrary, I am asking you to engage in a dialogue in which we each give solid reasons, not generalities, why we feel as we do about DJT. This is a rich opportunity to speak up. I am willing to listen ... Trump supporters, come forth! — Jim Marousis, Fort Atkinson.
