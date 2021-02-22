Not America’s finest hour
I’m staring at Dennis Lange’s latest excursion into the Fact Free Zone of Feb. 12. Dennis, Dennis Dennis, didn’t your family tell you to stop embarrassing them and stay in the truck? Having no evidence of voter fraud, Dennis tried a new tack, the election was “stolen.” Let’s look at Dennis’s "evidence."
The evil media stole it! They didn’t report there was no “collusion” with Russia. Well, Dennis, that's because “collusion” had no legal application. They did, however, report what Robert Mueller stated in his report, “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.” He also said Trump could be charged upon leaving office.
Poor Donnie, the most hardworking and successful President in our history. Really? The evidence of this is? President Donald Trump has played golf or visited one of his 17 owned-or-operated golf properties on approximately 22 percent of the days he has been in office, dating back to Jan. 20, 2017. Through October 2020, Donald Trump's golf rounds have cost an estimated $140 million to taxpayers.
Dennis says the election was “stolen” because the Intelligence Community “spied on” the Donald four and a half years ago. The facts are that the Inspector General of the Justice Department, Michael Horowitz, found that the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election was justified.
The report said, "We found no evidence" that the FBI sent any confidential sources to join the Trump campaign, sent them to campaign offices or events or tasked them to report on the Trump campaign. And what about the John Durham fishing expedition that has gone on for over 18 months? What horrible nefarious Obama dirty deeds did he find? (just a side note to Dennis, you might want to have someone proofread for you when talking about Obama, Nixon and Watergate.)
Does the Gentle Reader find a pattern here? Has the Gentle Reader found any substantiating facts that support the Biden family being paid millions of dollars by the Chinese Government or “international criminality” by the entire Biden family. It’s Biden who has mental impairments? People in glass houses much? And should we compare numbers of “alleged” sexual assaults of The Donald vs. President Biden?
And horror upon horror, President Biden has signed 33 executive orders. Dennis questions if we have a President or a King. Of course, 31 of those executive orders reverse executive orders of Donald Trump. This irony is probably lost on Dennis because someone is trying to deprogram him, eliminate him from the workforce, ban him from social media, censor his books and disqualify him from public office. So, what government entity is doing that? It can’t be President Biden because he is “carefully hidden away from public scrutiny.”
I'm close to my 500-word limit. So many lies, so much BS. If our Mr. Lange is trying to deflect attention from Trump's actions of Jan. 6th, I don’t think it’s going to work. That day will be forever seared into our brains, and it won’t be for America’s finest hour.
Respectfully,
Dave Tuten,
Fort Atkinson
