It’s all Joe Biden’s fault, don’t you know
Don’t you just love it when our own representative from the U.S. House’s shallow end of the gene pool tries to gaslight his own constituents about the rising cost of gasoline. I refer, of course, to that never ending source of embarrassment, Scott Fitzgerald.
It’s all Joe Biden’s fault, don’t you know, with a little help from Russia. It’s the New Green Deal. It’s unnamed regulations and tax incentives for oil companies “which give them a competitive edge globally” to go with already high profits. How about a group cry for poor beleaguered oil companies?
Let’s go back 2 years. Because of the COVID pandemic and reduced consumption and demand, the April benchmark for oil was $0 a barrel. With storage capacity maxed, future traders were paying buyers to take the oil off their hands. With this situation, OPEC slashed production. Producers were capping wells and stopping new drilling. Oil workers who lost their jobs left the oil fields seeking new employment. For the rest of the year oil stayed cheap.
With the pandemic hopefully at an end, demand has risen back to pre-pandemic levels. Unfortunately, it’s much harder and more costly to resume production than to shut it down. Mindful of the possibility of another April, 2020, oil companies aren't in a big rush for a frenzied return to increased production.
And oil companies are indeed seeing large profits. These profits are being returned to shareholders, rather than being redirected at increasing production. Oil profits for S+P 500 oil companies are higher under the Biden presidency than the Orange Mango’s turn at the helm. Just an observation.
The Keystone XL pipeline being canceled led to spiking fuel prices? When it was canceled it was 8% completed; it wasn’t expected to be completed until sometime in 2023. The cancellation “led to the loss of hundreds of jobs in Wisconsin.” The source of this “fact” is Glen Grothman along with little Scottie.
I'm sure the Gentle Reader has no qualms about that figure, nor are there any environmental concerns that are associated with Keystone. Besides, ”U.S. Natural and oil production leads the world in safety and environmental standards.” It must be true because rather than give an attribution to this “fact" we just have to take Scottie’s word for it. Oh, but it sounds great.
And just where does an ever-warming planet come into the discussion? Or is this still a Chinese hoax meant to destroy America? Lastly, is Scott Fitzgerald the type of scrupulously honest man you want representing you in Washington? Ask him if he still believes that Trump won.
Respectfully,
Dave Tuten
