Truth can be a b**ch
Dennis Lange, well bless your heart. Imagine trying “participate in the marketplace of ideas” when you have no facts to bring to it. I have no contempt for people who disagree with me. Far from it. I even play golf with Bears’ fans. I do, however, have contempt for liars. But I’m not a “gracious winner,” evidently because I don’t acknowledge “We all know they didn’t really win.” Who is this “we?” Do you have something in your pocket?
“Mr. Tuten incorrectly stated Trump lost because of the black vote.” Well, Dennis, perhaps you should carefully reread what I stated about how majority black cities were targeted as committing voter fraud and perhaps why. And, yes, Black Americans make up 13% of the electorate and according to exit polls, 87% voted for Biden.
“Trump in fact received the highest percent of non-white voters of any Republican in 60 years.” Well bless his heart too. Fat lot of good it did him.
“Mr. Tuten has every right to insist there was no proof of fraud in the past election, but by doing so he also dismisses the hundreds of sworn affidavits of fellow citizens to the contrary and the unbelievable statistical anomalies this election has tied to it.” Well, “proof of fraud” is what so many of us are insisting on.
Sixty courtrooms have dismissed “hundreds of sworn affidavits” as they allege fraud but they don’t prove fraud, or is Dennis suggesting that none of these cases had evidentiary hearings on these “hundreds of sworn affidavits” from “fellow citizens.” The Washington Post had this to say about these “hundreds of sworn affidavits”: "There are, instead, hundreds of sworn affidavits in which Trump supporters articulate things they saw while serving as untrained volunteers observing the vote-counting process. Those statements rarely even allege fraudulent activity. Most instead document suspicious-seeming things, allegations that the city of Detroit aptly described as being “grounded in an extraordinary failure to understand how elections function. Just because someone is willing to swear under oath that they saw something happen doesn’t mean that what they saw happen was what they believed it to be.”
Prove WAPO wrong, Dennis. While you are at it, tell us all about the “statistical anomalies.” I’m sure, along with all your “facts” proving election fraud, we will be duly impressed with your amazing investigative skills.
Biden, 81,283,074 votes, 51.3%; Trump, 74,222,959 votes, 46.8%
In this election, 66.7% of eligible voters (159.8 million) cast ballots out of 239.2 million registered voters. The new Dennis Lange math: 46.8% = one half, 74.2 million = one half of 239.2 million.
Dennis opines, “I still say stealing an election does not prove Biden had the consent of the people and dismissing half of the electorate shows he doesn’t understand what that means. Whether you like it or not, half the country, well over 74 million people voted for Donald Trump. Unfortunately for the Republicans, over 81 million voted for Joe Biden. Truth can be a b**ch.
Respectfully,
Dave Tuten,
Fort Atkinson
