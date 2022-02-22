What were the verifiable 'shenanigans' during Wisconsin’s 2020 elections?
I guess in Hebron one doesn’t need any evidence to back up a claim as we should just assume the veracity of the person making the claim. You know what they say about “assuming.” Roy W. Heine’s fountain of lies and misinformation was just too much to stomach.
The contents of the Freedom to Vote Act are available for all to see and since writers here are limited to 500 words, don’t claim that anyone is reluctant to explain what is in the Act. Stopping the Photo ID requirement is a misstatement. Voting would require a verifiable Federal, State or military ID. If the state requires a photo ID, the State must be prepared to provide one to their citizens at no cost.
We are asked by Roy to believe that mail in voting or drop boxes open the door to more fraud. Is that what former Lt. Gov. Kleefisch thought when she mailed in her ballot? Could you back that claim up with verifiable evidence? Does one buy blank ballots on Amazon? I’m surprised Roy hasn’t suggested that.
Of course, the Legislative Audit Bureau, the conservative Institute for Law and Liberty, and actual recounts have failed to show that Trump won. Now WEC commissioner Bob Spindell, unable to prove fraud, now says Biden won the election, but the election was “ rigged.” Right. Could the fact that we have yet to get any evidence from that paragon of virtue Gabelman that the election was stolen be the reason for this new rigged election fantasy?
Unlike Gabelman who admitted that he had no idea how elections are run, the Gentle Reader actually should take a short time to see how one receives a mail-in ballot, how it gets recorded on the voting roll, and the well documented and secure path it takes to be recorded. Why are we so fixated on the concept that the more difficult we make it for the elderly, the poor, people of color, or ex-felons to vote, to participate as citizens in our democracy, that democracy will be strengthened? Or are there those who would rather move away from democracy? Just askin’.
Evidence of voter suppression? Look at Georgia. Under their new legislation, the State Board of Elections with a majority of its members appointed by the Legislature will have the power to disqualify ballots across the state. You don’t think that Fulton County, a Democratic area, will find a number of its votes disqualified? Oh no, not in Georgia!
In Georgia, black voters are likely to wait in voting lines 45% longer than white voters. In the 2020 primary, Black voters in Fulton Co. waited over 5 hours to vote. In the general election, some Fulton Co. voters waited over 10 hours to vote.
So tell us Roy W. Heine, apart from the ones in your fever dreams, what were the verifiable “shenanigans” during Wisconsin’s 2020 elections? Was it the 41 citizens referred to the WEC for voting irregularities? This is out of 3.3 million votes.
Respectfully,
Dave Tuten,
Fort Atkinson
