"Thank you for quelling the flood of illegal immigrants and bringing to justice the thousands of criminals it had brought with it.” That, Gentle Readers, is the first “tell” of our “patriots” Jan. 15 fact-free letter to the editor. Of all the many wonderful accomplishments, this was the one he highlighted first. Why this one? Doesn’t it point out what animates all these “patriots”? Don’t you remember what Le Grande Orange said about Mexico and Mexicans when he first announced his candidacy?
By following American Law and applying for asylum, of course they are all “criminals” merely by virtue of being “undocumented.” Without any evidence, our “patriot” knows that “thousands” were brought to justice. Ah, but facts are funny things.
So far, Texas is the only state that documents ethnicity of people brought to justice, and these are the facts: Undocumented persons have substantially lower criminal rates than native born citizens. The native born are 2x more likely to be arrested for violent crimes, 2.5x more likely for drug crimes, and 4x more likely for property crimes. So, who are you safer living next to — a “patriot” (like we saw in action on Jan 6) or undocumented immigrants trying to provide for their families?
U.S. demographics point out another animating factor for “patriots.” Look around you. Today, more than half of the children in the U.S. do not have white skin. You don’t think Trump Kool-Aid drinkers aren’t worried about this? What is a God Fearin’ White Nationalist to do if Darling Daughter shows up with a brown-skinned baby?
Moving on, evidently we have one of the strongest economies ever. Really? It wasn't because of Cheeto in Chief. Seven million jobs were created in the first three years of the Trump Administration, but in the last three years of the Obama Administration, 8 million jobs were created. Today, 10 to 20 million fewer people are working than before Trump’s inauguration. Best unemployment numbers ever? Really?
But American businesses supposedly have a reason to “come back” to America. How is that working out? The Donald told us that American manufacturing was “pouring back into America?” Another Trump lie. Seems like the fabulous tax cut made it more profitable for American businesses to stay overseas.
According to BLS, during the first two years of the Trump administration, 1,800 U.S. manufacturing plants were lost. So many lies. How many of you are so grateful for Donald's swift and decisive reaction to the COVID crisis? And just what was The Clorox-Injector-in-Chief's role in the COVID vaccine rollout? Close to 400,000 deaths.
Does the Gentle Reader remember the Donald saying in March of 2020, “If U.S. deaths remained below 200,000, it would show his administration had done a very good job.”?
I am limited to 500 words. Facts matter. The truth matters. Jan. 6, 2021 is burned into our minds, and ensuing BS coming from “Patriots” is not going to erase that.
Dave Tuten,
Fort Atkinson
