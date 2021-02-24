Liars gonna lie. What can you do?
I guess the “The election was stolen” crowd firmly believe that if you repeat a lie often and loudly enough, then people will accept it as fact. Well, obviously some do, and we saw the consequence of this stupidity on Jan.6. As reprehensible as their actions were, equally as reprehensible are the ones who refuse to accept reality and spread their own fantasy reality that is easily refuted. Such was Steve Armin’s letter to the editor of Feb. 22.
One telling factor of a lie is the lack of specificity. There was a “multitude of last-minute rule changes which made it easier to vote without authenticating your identity.” These rule changes were? A multitude? Last minute? And how did it make it easier to vote without “authenticating your identity?” So, the COVID pandemic shouldn’t have been a factor?
Reality check: Only registered voters can vote. That’s why you sign the voter roll before you vote. If you request a mail-in ballot, you still have to be registered and mail-in ballots are verified before they are counted. One check is whether the voter already voted. And no, you can’t buy ballots on Amazon.
This lack of specificity is manifested in the lie, “The vote count in several close states abruptly ceased with over 80% of votes in and the President slightly ahead.” Those states were? Don’t expect an answer because no states’ vote count “abruptly ceased.” This lie has been refuted by Politifact, AP, USA Today, Reuters, the New York Times ad nauseum. Because Fox News didn’t bother to fact check it, it must be true, right?
Reality check: Three states, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania are not allowed to count mail-in ballots until election day. More Democrats than Republicans elected to use mail-in ballots. Since poll workers have to take the ballots out of envelopes and then match the voters’ name on the envelope with the voter roll, it takes longer to count mail-in ballots.
Hence, whatever lead the Donald had early on disappeared as more Democrat ballots were counted. If the Republican legislatures in these states would allow an earlier processing of mail-in ballots like so many other states, we wouldn’t have this situation. But why give up a ready-made reason to cry fraud?
Do me a favor. Look up the Georgia State Farm Arena video fact check. If our Mr. Armin wants to establish his credentials with this Pants on Fire claim, he just might be beyond help. Look up the statements by Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Hagadorn on why the Trump team’s case was thrown out. In part, he wrote: “Instead the evidentiary support rests on the unsworn expert report of a former campaign employee that offers statistical estimates based on call center samples and social media research.” You can declare that a small hole in the ground is evidence of Bigfoot, but that doesn’t mean that a court must therefore treat that evidence as substantive. Liars gonna lie. What can you do?
Respectfully,
Dave Tuten
