Up to old tricks
Editor, Daily Union: It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize the Republican Party is up to old tricks in a presidential election. Party leaders realized a generation ago that the party was doomed; as from a demographic standpoint, the American population was growing against them. Black and brown faces were beginning an ascendance into majority status, while white faces were growing in numbers at a slower rate.
Considering that black and brown faces were tending to favor candidates the Democratic Party put forward, Republicans realized something had to be done for the party to keep the federal government in Republican hands. (Today, I believe, statisticians estimate we are less than 10 years away from a minority/majority switch.)
To compensate for this growing concern, Republicans, knowing their message does not resonate as well with growing urban black and white voters, decided the other recourse was to reduce the minority vote in urban areas, particularly. One aspect is to gain control over state Legislatures, which has been successful in many states.
Another tactic is to subvert the voting process to reduce the likely possibility of likely Democratic voters (black and brown faces) being able to cast a ballot. Poll watchers, for example, to intimidate certain voters. Challenge to technical aspects of the process; matching signatures, co-signers, date of ballot, date ballot received at poll and challenging residence addresses. Court challenges are more likely on residency, implied fraud, eligibility, IDs, anything that might cause chaos.
False or misleading advertisements regarding polling sites, hours of operation, ID needs, date of election, etc. including attempting to make voting by mail more difficult. (Even today, it was announced that Texas Republican Governor Abbott reduced the number of ballot-collection boxes, so there will be only one per county in many areas, making it difficult, or not impossible, for some to access.)
Reducing days of early voting, reducing sites, objecting to late reporting in cases of large numbers. Something as insidious as revising bus schedules or stops in urban areas to keep voter guessing. These are Republican measures to affect potential Democratic voters.
Can it happen in Wisconsin? Wisconsin, which for years was considered among the most removed from “big-city politics” with clean government and clean elections, after the last few election cycles can no longer maintain that distinction. It will take a vigilant public, watchful and wary, and determined to provide an opportunity for an every person vote, every person one vote. — Sincerely, John Newhouse, Whitewater.
