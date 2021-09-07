Concerns regarding UW-W's recent COVID-19 policy changes
Dear Chancellor Henderson,
We, as the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College Republicans would like to express some of our concerns regarding the recent changes to the COVID-19 policy on campus.
On Aug. 20, the UW-Whitewater administration decided to mandate masks for all students, regardless of vaccination status, and weekly testing to students who are unvaccinated. While we understand that given the proximity to the beginning of the school year, the university ultimately needed to make several tough decisions, we fundamentally disagree with the decisions that came as well as the way in which they were decided on.
As tuition-paying students at UW-Whitewater, we are deeply concerned by the hasty implementation of these new COVID-19 measures. We believe that these measures came with very little facts, reasoning and, most importantly, with very little consultation of the student body. We believe that as a taxpayer-funded school, the university should be transparent in this decision and should disclose all data and studies that led to these decisive new mandates.
We also would like to know why the administration went from a month ago simply suggesting masks and testing as a way to put students in charge of and be responsible for their own health, to an outright mandate again. It seems as though you are turning back the dial without any apparent reasoning. We find it insulting that you cannot trust your own students enough to simply be transparent about your decision-making.
We respectfully request the reconsideration of these new mandates under the consultation of the student body and with the public disclosure of the exact and precise facts and sources that led to these mandates.
Moreover, we believe that the university is discriminating against students based on vaccination status, and that the university should repeal the new COVID-19 orders with the intent to make sure every student is treated equally. We find it to be disheartening that the UW System is pushing discriminatory measures such as a scholarship lottery for vaccinated students.
As a school that prides itself on inclusivity, it is disheartening to see that you are breaking your promise to be a welcoming institution by propagating measures that discriminate against a student’s physical health. Our organization fundamentally disdains government discrimination against students by mandating testing, masks, and vaccines.
In conclusion, we believe that the university has failed to be clear and transparent throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic, and especially with the most recent mandates. We request that you reconsider these mandates and their discriminatory nature, and publicly disclose all facts, studies and data used in the determination of your decision. With the upcoming deadline of Sept. 2 to submit these COVID-19 rules to the Joint Committee for Review on Administrative Rules (JCRAR), we encourage you to submit these and any new rulings that you may create to the JCRAR as emergency rules for review by our elected officials.
Thank you for your consideration.
Sincerely,
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College Republicans
John Beauchamp, Chairman
Bailey Wichert, Vice-Chairman
Carmen Kraayvanger, Treasurer
Trenton Kerbs, Public Relations Director
Ben Hoyt, Executive Assistant
