It is important for absentee voters in the Town of Sumner to know errors have been made in the mailing from the Town of Sumner for the Aug. 9 Partisan Primary Election. For the third time absentee ballot mailings do not conform to the standards of the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC).
Absentee ballots have been received by Sumner electors without adequate USPS postage. If you have not received your absentee ballot, you may want to check with the Town of Sumner Clerk to confirm your absentee ballot has been sent.
For the third time, return address and pre-paid postage was omitted from the ballot return mailing envelopes. The return envelope for your ballot will need a first-class stamp. Wisconsin statutes state the clerk is obliged to pre-pay the postage on the return mailing envelopes.
The absentee ballots were not stamped as such. More concerning, the ballot should only have been initialed at the “Absentee ballot issued by” line in the endorsement section. They were also initialed on the line that indicates an in-person voter ballot. It has been questioned if this will invalidate the ballot. The WEC replied that it is a “weird situation” and the voter who receives an absentee ballot with two sets of initials has these options. Vote the ballot as sent, or, “If the voter remains worried and would rather start from scratch to remove any doubt on their end, they could request to spoil the ballot they received and have a new one mailed to them or vote in person either at the polls or via in-person absentee.”
The certification of return envelopes have incorrect ward and district information entered by the clerk. Correctly, it is Ward 1 and District 30. To ensure your ballot is counted, it is suggested all information should be correctly filled in by you or the clerk. The clerk’s phone number is 608-884-7925.
Absentee ballots must be received by the clerk through the mail or in-person by 8. p.m., Aug. 9, Election Day. If you have further questions, you can call the WEC voter helpline at 1-866-VOTE-WIS (866-868-3947) or email questions to elections@wi.gov.
