National Volunteer Week, April 18-24, 2001
To all of our amazing volunteers with Your Friends in Action and Rainbow Hospice Care: THANK YOU!
The thing we love most about our community is the way people come together to help others in their time of need. Here at Rainbow, we have 183 volunteers who give selflessly to help our patients live life to the fullest, right up to the very end of life.
Even when the pandemic prevented them from seeing patients in person, our volunteers focused on what they COULD do, like shopping for groceries, providing essential transportation, making check-in calls, and doing laundry at the Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center.
Spending time with patients who are afraid of being alone near death, providing much-needed respite for family members who are providing around the clock care, taking someone shopping, to the doctor, dentist or just out for coffee are just a few of the many actions that show just how caring you are.
In hospice, time is of the essence, and you always help us focus on the “sooner rather than the later.” Because of you, we often hear the phrase, “Oh, I could never do what you do.” To which our volunteers typically respond, “How could I not?!”
Your compassion and genuine love of other human beings go beyond words.
Rainbow Hospice Care celebrates National Volunteer Week every day around here. Thank you for sharing your time and talents with us! We are humbled and honored to work with you!
If you would like more information about hospice care or volunteering, please contact us at (920) 674-6255 or visit our website www.rainbowhospicecare.org.
Sincerely,
Sam Margelofsky
Jill Radke
Volunteer coordinators,
Rainbow Hospice Care & Your Friends in Action
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.