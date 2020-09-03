Vote for Mother Earth
Editor, Daily Union: Climate change is a very real thing affecting our planet. An article in the Aug. 21 issue of the Daily Jefferson County Union reported that "Greenland lost 586 billion tons of ice in 2019," in addition to other melting ice sheets and glaciers contributing to rising sea levels and warming oceans.
Initially termed "global warming" by scientists, conservatives have managed to change the vernacular to the less frightening "climate change," but global warming is what it is. It is the large man-made cause of all the severe weather Mother Earth has been experiencing, from ever-increasing wildfires in California to stronger and more frequent hurricanes affecting our country's southern and eastern coasts. The recent derecho, which destroyed so much of Iowa's corn crop, was very close to home. Wisconsinites have felt the impact of extreme heat, high winds, more severe storms and their subsequent flooding.
Starting at the local level, we needs leaders who care about these environmental issues. In the run for Wisconsin State Assembly District 38, Melissa Winker is that leader. Melissa is committed to the stewardship of Wisconsin's air, lakes and rivers. Barbara Dittrich is not concerned; these issues are not even part of her campaign platform.
In the run for U.S. House of Representatives Wisconsin 5th Congressional District, Tom Palzewicz recognizes the urgency of implementing policies that address climate change and support clean air and water in Wisconsin. Scott Fitzgerald is not concerned; these issues are not even part of his campaign platform.
Vote for Winker (winkerforwisconsin.com) and Palzewicz (tomforwi.com) on Nov. 3rd for the health of Wisconsin's lakes, rivers, forests and air. Vote for your children and grandchildren. — Anne Werner, Lake Mills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.