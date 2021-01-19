Vote Pridemore, not Jagler

Wisconsin will hold a spring primary election Tuesday, Feb. 16. Your vote that day will determine our representative for State Senate District 13.

The clear choice for that seat is Don Pridemore. Don is the true conservative in the race. Even his opponent, John Jagler, knows that Don is the true conservative and that is why instead of facing him on issues that really matter to voters, Jagler worked to disqualify Pridemore on a technicality in his nomination papers.

When asked, Jagler wouldn’t deny that he is behind the challenge filed by his friend, Stephen Hepp. Fortunately, Don prevailed in this petty attempt when the Wisconsin Election Board voted to keep him on the ballot.

Pridemore is Pro-Police, Pro-Second Amendment, Pro-School Freedom of Choice, Pro-Life and Pro-Constitution. He was vice-chair of the Assembly Election Committee and wrote several bills signed into law that reformed the election process and expanded observer rights. Now more than ever, we need someone who will clean up our elections and restore our faith in the outcome of elections to come.

If you want to vote for proven honesty and integrity in a principled elected official, vote Don Pridemore on Feb. 16 in the primary election. Then, vote for Pridemore again on April 6 in the general election.

Debra Stein,

Waterloo

