Vote to end corruption
Editor, Daily Union: I am writing to urge the voters of the 33rd Assemblly District to make a statement about the totally corrupt practice of gerrymandering engaged in by the Wisconsin State Legislature.
The incumbent representative from the 33rd D, Cody Horlacher, stated, " I support continued constitutional map drawing." The key word here is "continued." In other words, he supports gerrymandering like they did it last time.
Please support Mason Becker for the 33rd Assembly District seat, and send a clear message to the Legislature about the corruption they have engaged in.
If you are in a county with a referendum question, please vote "yes" to end the corruption. — Dick Schultz, Fort Atkinson.
