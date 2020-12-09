Congrats, Fort Police
After reading the account in the Daily Union of the recent police action at the corner of South Main and Rockwell, I wish to offer my congratulations to the Fort Atkinson Police Dept. I just happened to drive past the incident, which looked like it was during the wrap-up.
Reading the account in the paper made me marvel at the professionalism, patience and ability of our police force. The incident could have had a far different outcome. The aggression of the perpetrators could have been met with similar aggression from the officers.
Instead the officers exhibited cooler heads and began processing the situation with patience and professionalism. I am thankful the officers were not seriously injured. I also commend the citizen who notified the police of the suspicious activity.
Wilbur Waggoner
Fort Atkinson
