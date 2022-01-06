Gail Scott will be missed at the Rock River Community Clinic
With Gail Scott retiring from the director position at the Jefferson County Health Department on Jan. 21, the community not only will be wishing farewell to our chief public health official but also our founding champion of the local free and charitable clinics.
Gail was a founding board member for both the Rock River Free Clinic in Jefferson and the Community Dental Clinic in Fort Atkinson, established in 2003 and 2007, respectively. She remained an active board member on both boards since inception and took on the least appreciated task — taking meeting minutes (a responsibility most run from)!
She did an outstanding job not only of recording the business, strategic direction and major decisions of these entities but also helped determine the sustainability plan for the future. Thanks to Gail’s vision and persistence, our greater community now houses the Rock River Community Clinic which includes three medical clinics and one dental clinic that serve our most vulnerable members.
Rock River Community Clinic also has expanded to help those who are underinsured/have high deductibles and who can’t afford services.
What a wonderful legacy that Gail leaves our community. Thank you, Gail, for having an relentless passion for health equity in our community and for being “boots on the ground” to help accomplish it! We will miss you!
Fondly,
The Rock River Community Clinic Board of Directors; and
