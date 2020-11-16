We all deserve better
Editor, Daily Union: I had a dream last night. Actually, it was a nightmare. I had gone to bed lamenting the elimination of the position held by Chris Spangler, who has been a reporter and editor of the Daily Jefferson County Union for more than 42 years. I was shocked!
During her tenure, people have grown fond of Chris, respected her for an amazing wealth of knowledge and been grateful for her constant willingness to help whenever needed. Count me in as one of her admirers.
Chris is a wonderfully talented writer, obviously a pivotal requirement for a journalist, and I will miss reading her work. The positive ethos Chris created speaks to her value. Not to mention the dedication she has exhibited these many years — an employer’s dream!
So, I ask: On what planet do the decisionmakers at Adams Publishing Group live? Why in the world would they say goodbye to someone who has built an incredible rapport with readers and those with whom she worked? This causes the erosion of their connection between both customers and communities. What were they thinking?
To sum it up, I’m not only sad, but along with the many people who reside in our communities, I’m angry! Chris, along with readers of the “Union,” deserve better. — Sandra Bernhardt, Fort Atkinson.
