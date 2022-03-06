Is this the right time to approve 12 additional firefighters, paramedics/EMTs?
Thank you to Shirley Gehrke for her well-written letter to the editor in Monday’s newspaper regarding the referendum that we are being asked to approve at the April election.
Her concerns should be all of our concerns. None of what we are being asked to approve should even be happening. The fact that the city council has decided to end the contract with Ryan Brothers ambulance service has brought this on. Many residents may not even be aware of this.
Their service has been with us many years. I have used it, and they are timely and always have experienced EMTs assisting. Never have I had a problem. If their contract is ended, what is the money that pays the contract being used for?
Part of the referendum includes approval to hire two police officers. Why should that even be a part of the referendum? If our population has grown that we need two additional officers, that should not need approval by the residents. Any business adds personnel when the need is there. Asking for two additional police officers should have nothing to do with ending Ryan Brothers’ contract.
A previous article in the Daily Union indicated Lake Mills received $636,000 through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Did Fort Atkinson receive money and if so, how much? This money can be used for sewer and water projects but must be used by the end of 2024. Here in Fort Atkinson we have had a 40% increase in our water bills. Along with that our fuel bills have increased drastically along with inflation. Is this the right time to approve 12 additional firefighters, paramedics/EMTs?
Every resident needs to look at the assessed valuation of their property and then decide if making the changes asked by this referendum is the way to go. This will affect everyone including renters when the increases will be passed along to them.
I am a senior citizen living on a fixed income, and yes this would certainly affect me. But families that now are living paycheck to paycheck and already are facing added increases need to consider this referendum and what it would do to the increase in their property tax. Now is the time for our city to come up with an alternative plan and continue with Ryan Brothers service.
