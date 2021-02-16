Does not fit Republican mantra
Let me see if I get this right. The State Legislature didn’t meet for most of 2020 — either they did not want to get COVID-19 or they had no idea of what to do (the Senate could meet virtually; Assembly hasn’t figure that out yet and must meet in person.)
Now that they have decided to get to work, they want to force schools to open in person (even though the Legislature doesn’t have to). As an incentive, those schools that have the means and finances to have in-person classes will get additional financial support. Those schools that don’t have the means or finances to safely open for the teachers, students and staff get nothing extra.
Evidently, logic and math have changed since I went to school (but then I am not a politician). How about we give the schools that don’t have the means to open safely the extra monetary support so they can get PPE, sanitize, update air filtration systems, etc.? Ah, but that does not fit the Republican mantra — “the rich get rich and the poor get poorer.” Which comes down from the Washington. How else do you explain that “the economy is in great shape” (meaning Dow average) when there are so many unemployed, living on unemployment and waiting in food lines. (Refer to the mantra.)
Audrey Werning,
Sullivan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.