Let’s celebrate our great public schools this week
As a substitute teacher, I have the privilege of working at Lake Mills Elementary School. When I’m there, I see students from a variety of backgrounds — social, academic, economic, religious, cultural, and racial — interacting and learning to work and play side by side. I see the staff, from classroom teachers to paraprofessionals to support staff to administrators and their assistants, working every day to help each child grow and develop.
I’ve helped kindergarteners write “How to” books, second-graders write poetry, and fourth-graders write literary essays. I’ve learned how to use an open number line to solve addition and subtraction problems. I’ve guided Book Club discussions, helping students to share their thoughts and ideas about books they’re currently reading.
All of these things happen every day in our public schools, and that’s why Feb. 21-25 has been designated “I Love My Public School” Week.
Our public schools unite us. Our public schools bring us together during the school day in the classroom and throughout the week at sporting events, plays and concerts. Our public schools belong to all of us, and provide space for community events and activities. Our public schools are the foundation of our democracy and offer the freedom for every student to thrive.
Let’s celebrate our great public schools this week and do all we can to be sure we continue to have thriving, well-resourced public schools where all children can succeed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.